Morning Skate: Revenge

Happy Friday, folks!

The Bruins sent you into the weekend in a good mood with a 3-1 win over Calgary last night, extending their home unbeaten run to franchise-record levels.

It was a weird game in that the Bruins didn’t record their first shot on goal until nearly halfway through the first period, but ended up looking like a fairly comfortable win.

(Not in the sense of margin, but in the sense that the team looked relatively in control after taking the lead.)

The B’s will be given the day off today before heading up to Buffalo to meet with the Sabres tomorrow night.

Buffalo played a part in the league’s biggest Thursday night headline, albeit not in a way you want to be featured: Jack Eichel returned to Buffalo for the second time since their messy divorce, got booed, and...got a hat trick.

Ouch.

It’s clear there’s plenty of bad blood there (especially if you think Cody Eakin really was mocking Eichel’s neck injury the first time), so depending on which side of the coin you’re on, you either relished last night or it was salt in the wound.

Anyways, we’re a few months away from the annual “Eichel to the Bruins???????” trade rumors, so hang in there.

What’s on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

I think we covered this a couple of weeks ago, but things have changed: what team is your biggest disappointment thus far?

You’ve gotta think the Senators and Blue Jackets have been busts thus far after all their off-season noise.