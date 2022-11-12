Preview: Bruins get back on the road with a visit to Buffalo

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
- 7-7-0, 7th in the Atlantic Division
- Tage Thompson: 10G-8A-18PTS; Rasmus Dahlin: 7G-10A-17PTS; Jeff Skinner: 3G-9A-12PTS
- Eric Comrie: 4-6-0, 3.62 GAA, .885 save percentage
Game notes
- This will be Round 2 of a two-game gauntlet for Buffalo: on Thursday night, they lost to the only team ahead of the Bruins in the NHL standings (Vegas), and tonight they get Number Two. Hey, at least Vancouver is coming to town Tuesday!
- Eric Comrie has shouldered most of the load in net so far this season, though journeyman Craig Anderson has better stats. Prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who the Bruins saw last season, is currently in the AHL.
- Speaking of goalies, it stands to reason that we’ll see Keith Kinkaid either tonight or tomorrow night at home against Vancouver. Jim Montgomery hasn’t tipped his hand either way yet.
- Tage Thompson, given a huge new contract by Buffalo in the offseason, has lived up to it so far, averaging better than a point per game on the young season.
- Along with Thompson, the Sabres do have some nice pieces on offense: Jeff Skinner can still produce, and Alex Tuch is putting up some decent numbers. Much like their Atlantic brothers the Ottawa Senators, however, defense and goaltending are question marks for the Sabres.
- The Sabres currently sport the ninth-worst GA/G mark in the league, allowing an average of 3.5 goals per game. Their PK is part of the problem (eighth-worst at 74.4%).
- However, the Sabres have been filling the net: the only team with a better GF/G mark is the Bruins. The Sabres sit at 3.86, while the Bruins are at an even 4.0.
- You can get an idea of how the Sabres will line up tonight here, pending Kyle Okposo’s status (he missed practice on Friday).
- For the Bruins, there shouldn’t be much to decide, apart from who starts in net. Why mess with what’s working?
See ya tonight!
