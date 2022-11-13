Preview: Bruins face off against the Canucks

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 6:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, TVAS, SN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Nucks Misconduct
Know your enemy
*STATS PRIOR TO LAST NIGHT’S GAME*
- 4-7-3, 11PTS, 6th in Pacific Division
- Elias Pettersson: 14GP, 6G, 12A, 18PTS; Bo Horvat: 14GP, 12G, 4A, 16PTS; J.T. Miller: 14GP, 7G, 6A, 13PTS
- Spencer Martin: 3-0-1, 3.45 GAA, .900 save percentage; Thatcher Demko: 1-7-2, 4.01 GAA, .874 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins are back home to close out a back-to-back weekend of games and will host the Vancouver Canucks tonight at the TD Garden.
- It’s a quick turnaround for both teams, as the Bruins and Canucks both played yesterday.
- This is the first of two meetings between the two teams this season. The Bruins won’t see Vancouver again until Feb. 23, 2023.
- The Bruins went 1-0-1 against the Canucks last season. They beat Vancouver 3-2 on November 28, 2021 and lost 2-1 in overtime on December 8, 2021.
- The Canucks haven’t had the best start to the season. Their longest win streak stood at two games.
- For the Canucks - prior to this weekend - Elias Pettersson has two goals and seven assists for nine points in his last five games prior to the Canuck’s game against Toronto yesterday. Quinn Hughes is also on an eight-game point streak with 11 assists. Five of those points have come on the power play. He’s registered at least a point in nine of ten games this season.
- The Bruins’ penalty kill has been spot on. Heading into this weekend, the B’s had the top PK in the league at 94.1%. The Canucks have the worst at 61.7%.
- Keith Kinkaid got the nod in net last night, so we will likely see Linus Ullmark tonight. Ullmark will try to continue his perfect home streak. He’s now 6-0-0 at home.
- Charlie McAvoy also played against the Sabres last night. Originally, Head Coach Jim Montgomery said McAvoy was likely to only play one of this weekend’s game, but it seems that has now changed and he’s projected to also be in tonight.
See ya tonight!
