 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Canucks

Back at it!

By Angelina.Berube
/ new
NHL: Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins are on a historic start to the season and look to keep things rolling against the Vancouver Canucks tonight!

Puck drops a little earlier today at 6 p.m.

Discuss!

Loading comments...