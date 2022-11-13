Recap: Full-team effort propels Bruins to 5-2 win over Canucks

It was a full team effort as the Boston Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks, 5-2, at the TD Garden tonight.

The Bruins saw contributions across the board as five different players registered goals, with Connor Clifton kicking the scoring off and Tomas Nosek adding his first of the season to cap the night.

Linus Ullmark made 29 saves in the victory that kept the Bruins’ win streak at home alive.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 7:17 of the first period.

Taylor Hall skated a wide circle from the slot and around the back of the net to then find Clifton pinched down inside the right-wing circle for a one-timer past Thatcher Demko. 1-0 Bruins.

Cliffy Hockey's a sight to behold. pic.twitter.com/co7gBQebtA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 13, 2022

The Canucks evened the game at 9:05 of the first period on the power play.

After a blue line to blue line pass from Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller powered into the offensive zone to slide the puck low past Ullmark’s right skate. 1-1 game.

The Bruins took the lead at 17:29 of the second period with a power-play goal.

David Pastrnak hit Patrice Bergeron in the bumper spot where he redirected the pass over Demko’s glove. 2-1 Bruins.

Second period:

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 11:19 of the second period.

After a long pass from Clifton, Pavel Zacha skated into the offensive zone with the puck for a little give-and-go passing with Hampus Lindholm who then found Zacha low inside the right-circle for a one-timer past Demko’s glove. 3-1 Bruins.

The Bruins added another power-play goal and cushioned their lead at 17:23 of the second period.

Pastrnak found Brad Marchand unmanned inside the right-wing circle where he went top-shelf over Demko’s glove with a quick wrist shot just 12 seconds into the man-advantage. 4-1 Bruins.

Third period:

The Canucks cut into their deficit with their second power-play goal of the night at 4:34 of the second period.

Sheldon Dries collected the puck along the boards and threw a shot on net that found its way past Ullmark. 4-2 game.

Nosek scored a shorthanded, empty-net goal at 18:02 to top off the win and make the final score, 5-2 Bruins.

That one feels good. pic.twitter.com/Yx55bQP86d — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 14, 2022

Game notes: