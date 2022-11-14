Morning Skate: Drought

Monday! A new week is upon us.

Here in the Boston area, we had some unseasonably warm weather for the early part of the weekend, but it’s very much November today. Weather is a fickle beast.

Anyways, the Bruins went 2-for-2 this weekend, beating the Sabres in Buffalo on Saturday night then dumping Vancouver at home less than 24 hours later.

Last night’s win was another one of those “spread the wealth” games offensively, as the Bruins got five goals from five different skaters.

A few of the goals were notable for various reasons:

Brad Marchand’s PPG was his fifth goal of the season, all five of which have come on the power player.

Connor Clifton scored his second goal of the year, equaling his previous career high (which he hit twice).

Tomas Nosek finally scored a goal, his first since the second day of 2022. His fight was also the first of his career.

All in all, an interesting night — and it got off to an interesting start too when the Canucks took warm-ups in their standard road whites, only to have the Bruins come out in their Reverse Retros.

Lesson learned: always check what your partner is wearing before a big Sunday night out.

Today’s discussion topic

Have at it — the Bruins won’t practice today and won’t play again until Thursday, so...not a lot going on at the moment.