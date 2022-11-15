Morning Skate: Star

Tuesday is here, folks!

The Bruins will return to practice today, with another couple days between today and Thursday’s home game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Linus Ullmark has played a big part in the Bruins’ hot start, and he earned a bit of recognition for it on Monday: Ullmark was named the NHL’s second star of the week.

The Swede went 3-0-0 last week with 1.34 GAA and .956 save percentage, which are...pretty good!

So how’d he end up at #2? Turns out Mikko Rantanen had a measly seven points in two games for the Avalanche last week. Not bad.

Elsewhere, some of you already discussed this in the comments yesterday, but in case you missed it: Tage Thompson revealed what Patrice Bergeron said to him at the face-off dot in Buffalo, and it’s pretty cool.

I know we take for granted that Bergeron has been around forever, but it’s still crazy to think he’s at the point in his career where he’s playing against the kids of former teammates.

Time flies when you’re the best two-way forward of your generation.

Today’s discussion topic

Charlie McAvoy and his dog, Otto, now have their own dog treats.

So we’ve got Pasta pasta, Marchand cereal, McAvoy dog treats...who’s next to get their own merchandise?