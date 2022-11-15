The Bruins over the past week or so have been doing some soul-searching regarding their hiring and signing practices in the wake of the Mitchell Miller saga, and while normally it should end with a number of pink slips being handed out...it appears the Bruins are taking either a more roundabout or more intense way of looking into their process, and have hired an independent entity to review their player vetting process.

Statement re: Paul, Weiss’ independent review of the Boston Bruins player vetting process: https://t.co/QD9fnT7WkE — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 15, 2022

From the statement:

The Boston Bruins strive every day to live our values and meet the high standards our associates, fans and community have come to expect. This includes treating everyone inside and outside our organization with dignity and respect. We recently fell short of our high standards and disappointed both ourselves and many in our community. Moving forward, we are committed to ensuring that our values are reflected in everything we do as an organization, including our process for vetting future players. As part of this commitment, the Boston Bruins have retained an experienced and respected team of professionals, led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch of the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, to conduct an independent review of our player-vetting process. This will help us ensure that our process going forward reflects our core values. The Bruins organization will fully cooperate with the independent review team and will publicly disclose the results of the review upon its completion.

A nice gesture on paper, it always helps to have an independent eye looking at your front office if they do something wrong, but if you’ve rolled your eyes at any point reading that statement, I don’t blame you. While I’m confident that this group will put in the work towards investigating just how the hell this happened, it’s pretty clear that either a number of scouts or the people who took those scouts at their word (Neely, Sweeney) will end up being the common denominator here, if it hasn’t been done already.

If they really need to be told by a fossil fuel defense firm and the former attorney general that this is the case, then I’m afraid the work is already done for them; responsibility needs to be taken, and it’s a shame they’re trying to extend this farther than it really needs to go before people are shown the door out to the escalators on Causeway for subjecting both the team, it’s fanbase, and the organization to this completely unforced error.

Who knows, maybe they’ll find something we didn’t know about that was a weak link that can be purged from the organization and improved upon.

I guess we’ll find out at the end of their investigation.