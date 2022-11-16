Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: November 16

It was a less than stellar weekend for our teams every active team lost at least one game.

Boston Pride (2-0-0) Standings: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last Weeks: No Games

Next Week: @ Minnesota Whitecaps (11/18, 11/19)

The Pride had the week off like the rest of the PHF and head on their road for the first time this season as they make their western trip to take on the Whitecaps who are looking for their first win on the young season.

Boston College (6-7-1, 5-5-0-1 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 6th (18 Points behind)

Last weeks: L 0-4 @ Northeastern (11/11), L 0-2 v Northeastern (11/12)

Coming Week: v New Hampshire (11/18), @ New Hampshire (11/19)

The Eagles held tight for dear life in both games but were unable to solve the Huskies newest stud goaltender who blanked them for the weekend. This weekend should offer a good change of pace and a pair of easy wins as they take on UNH, who has historically been dominant but not so much of late.

Boston University (4-8-0, 3-7-0-2 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 9th (22 Points behind)

Last weeks: L 1-2 @ Vermont (11/11), W 4-3 OT@ Vermont (11/12)

Coming Week: @ Connecticut (11/18), v Connecticut (11/19)

The split was a great result for the Terriers. Two tight games could be a turning point for the program but that will be put to the test as they take on a UConn team that is also vying for the Hockey East title.

Harvard University (2-4-2, 2-4-2 ECAC, 2-2-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: NR (-) ECAC: 5th (2 Points Behind) Ivy: 4th (1.5 games Behind))

Last week: L 4-5 v Colgate (11/11), W 2-0 v Cornell (11/12)

Coming Week: @ Minnesota-Duluth (11/18, 11/19)

It was a weird weekend for Harvard, going down early to Colgate before a furious comeback for a large lead only to collapse in the end. The next day they shutout a Cornell squad that was threatening for the Ivy crown. The coming pair of games in Duluth will be crucial, a pair of wins and they are back in the conversation and boost the entire eastern PWR, a pair of losses and the hole might be a bit too deep for the Crimson towards the end of the season.

Northeastern University (12-2-1, 10-2-1-1 HEA) SBN Poll: 6 (-2) HEA: 1st (0 Points Behind))

Last week: W 4-0 v Boston College (11/11), W 2-0 @ Boston College (11/12), L 0-3 @ Providence (11/15)

Coming Week: v Holy Cross (11/18), @ Holy Cross (11/19)

A great weekend where the Huskies shutout the Eagles in both game was wiped away last night as Northeastern fell apart after dominating early play in Providence, but they were never able to solve the PC goalie. This weekend will be damage control but will do nothing to repair their national profile as they take on Holy Cross, the ultimate no reward all risk weekend.

Record This Week: 3-5-0