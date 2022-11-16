Morning Skate: Advanced

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

It's another practice day for the Bruins today, ahead of a return to game action against the Flyers at home tomorrow night.

Speaking of the Flyers, things are going well:

It's worth noting that the Flyers ended up coming back to get a point against Columbus last night in the end, so maybe John Tortorella is just a master motivator.

Moving on to more local matters, aside from the third-party investigator news, which we covered already, the big news in Bruins circles yesterday was the practice return of Jeremy Swayman.

Everyone's favorite Alaskan is said to be ahead of schedule after being injured in Pittsburgh two weeks ago, making him the latest Bruin to beat initial medical forecasts.

Does the Bruins medical staff have some sort of secret healing chamber beneath North Station???? MY COLUMN:

Jim Montgomery noted yesterday that Linus Ullmark is playing too frequently, so getting Swayman back would help.

However, given Keith Kinkaid's performance in his lone start, it seems silly to rush Swayman back.

Multiple reliable goalies - good problem to have, I guess.

Anyways, what's on tap for today?