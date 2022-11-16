Time to get limber for a nice big bear hug, because the Boston Bruins finally have excellent news on Jeremy Swayman!

Swayman has been ahead of schedule on his return to the team for a day or two thanks to some aggressive work from himself and the training staff on his injury that he suffered at the beginning of the month against Pittsburgh. Keith Kinkaid, who previously played in the Buffalo game and had a solid time out there, will be heading his way back down to help the Providence Bruins in their campaign to take the Calder Cup! Best of luck to him. Kinkaid will get an opportunity to play against LeHigh Valley on Friday.

We have yet to find out if Swayman will play tomorrow, but hopes are high on that count.

Until we get the confirm, let’s all welcome back a healthy Jeremy Swayman to the lineup!