Preview: Bruins look to keep things rolling against Flyers

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, SN1, SNP, SNE, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
- 7-6-3, 17PTS, 5th in Metropolitan Division
- Travis Konecny: 16GP, 7G, 12A, 19PTS; Kevin Hayes: 16GP, 4G, 12A, 16PTS; Joel Farabee: 16GP, 3G, 7A, 10PTS
- Carter Hart: 6-2-3, 2.42 GAA, .929 save percentage; Felix Sandstrom: 1-4-0, 3.46 GAA, .896 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins return to the TD Garden to face off against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight!
- Yet again, they’ll look to remain undefeated at home. They’ve already set a franchise record for most consecutive home wins to start a season and will look to keep that train rolling.
- This will be the first of three regular-seasons meeting between the Bruins and the Flyers. They’ll see the Flyers at home on Jan. 16, 2023 and then on the road on April 9, 2023. The two last played each other in preseason, splitting those two games.
- The Bruins last played on Sunday, when five different players scored to give the team a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
- The Flyers are 1-3-1 in their last five games. They last played on Tuesday, falling 5-4 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was the second time in less than a week that the Flyers lost to Columbus.
- It’s a long way to go and only the start of the season, but let’s look at divisional standings. The Metropolitan Division has three teams with similar records, including the Flyers, as one point separates No. 5 from No. 6 and then from No. 7. In the Atlantic Division, the Bruins hold seven points over the Toronto Maple Leafs who are currently in second.
- For the Flyers, Konecny is on a seven-game point streak with three goals and seven assists.
- Three Bruins are leading the NHL in points and goalie stats Linus Ullmark has the best GAA in the league at 1.96 GAA and best save percentage at .936. David Pastrnak is tied for third in overall points for skaters at 25 while Hampus Lindholm is fifth in overall points for defensemen at 17.
- Jeremy Swayman was activated yesterday. With the move Keith Kinkaid was assigned to the Providence Bruins. Swayman has a 2-1-0 record with four appearances this season (one pulled game).
- Although he is back, Head Coach Jim Montgomery said yesterday he is swaying towards Linus Ullmark in net against the Flyers. Once Swayman gets back in the groove it seems from Montogomery’s comments that they’ll be more equal playing among the two goalies so the workload is more balanced.
- As for lines, it looks like we’ll see Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak remain together. Jake DeBrusk will slide down with David Krejci and Taylor Hall.
See ya tonight!
