Morning Skate: Tweeting

Happy Friday, folks!

It’s just about the weekend before American Thanksgiving, so if you’re American, hang in there — weekend, then short week.

The Bruins extended their home unbeaten run to ten games to start the season last night, beating the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-1.

Last night was a weird one here on the ol’ Internet, as I hopped on Twitter while putting my son to bed to see how the game was going, and half of my timeline was Bruins and the other half was “Twitter is ending.”

It was a very weird mix of “THIS SERVICE MAY NOT LAST THE WEEKEND, ENGINEERS QUIT” followed by “WOW TOMAS NOSEK SCORED AGAIN WHAT IS HAPPENING.”

So, you know...standard day On Line.

Anyways, there’s little to complain about in Bruins circles at the moment, what with Nosek scoring, Nick Foligno registering his 300th career assist, both goalies back healthy, 15-2-0, etc.

You kind of have to assume a rough patch is coming at some point, but until then...enjoy the ride.

Kind of like the demise of Twitter! Just keep Tweeting until the lights go out.

Today’s discussion topic

With two goals last night, David Krejci is now up to 4G-7A-11PTS totals on the season, a 65ish point pace over the course of a full season.

Your thoughts on Krejci’s return thus far? Jumped right back in? Still getting a feel? Rusty?

Or you can talk about Twitter, up to you.