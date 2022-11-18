Recap: Bruins surge in third period to top Flyers, 4-1

The Boston Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-1, tonight at the TD Garden as they ended the game with a strong third period.
In the final frame, the Bruins scored two power-play goals and stepped up their offensive after a slow 40 minutes and numerous turnovers.
Linus Ullmark made 22 saves in the win to keep not only his record undefeated at home, but also the Bruins’ record.
Here are the highlights!
First period:
Scoreless
Second period:
The Bruins opened the scoring at 11:25 of the second period.
Nick Foligno wrapped the puck around the net to backhand a feed that found Tomas Nosek out front where he put a quick shot top-shelf past Carter Hart. 1-0 Bruins.
Right on the nose. pic.twitter.com/8jAU9ULsVE— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 18, 2022
Third period:
The Bruins extended their lead at 7:32 of the third period on the power play.
David Pastrnak found Jake DeBrusk at the doorstep where he tapped in the feed past Hart’s left skate. 2-0 Bruins.
From De Doorstep. pic.twitter.com/PYvFXE49bB— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 18, 2022
The Flyers bounced back at 9:48 of the third period with a power-play goal.
Kevin Hayes got a pass over to Owen Tippett inside the right-wing circle for quick shot past Linus Ullmark’s blocker side. 2-1 game.
Tip rips it.#PHIvsBOS | @TippettOwen pic.twitter.com/PuWex68YM4— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 18, 2022
The Bruin regained a two-goal lead at 10:04 of the third period.
Pavel Zacha won a puck battle against Ivan Provorov to get the puck loose for David Krejci coming down the center lane where in the slot he put a wrist shot top-shelf over Hart’s glove. 3-1 Bruins.
How 'bout that fight.— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 18, 2022
And that finish. @Pavel_Zacha | #DK46 pic.twitter.com/jDHoGFkw6n
The Bruins cushioned their lead at 16:21 of the third period with another power-play goal.
Taylor Hall hit Foligno with a hard pass along the goal line where he then quickly fed the puck over to Krejci skating low at the left-wing circle for a one-timer past Hart. Final score: 4-1 Bruins.
Game notes:
- Well, they found another win out of this game. The Bruins didn’t get off to their best start. Head Coach Jim Montgomery felt it was likely due to having three days off in between games.
- Ullmark stepped up during the sluggish start for the Bruins which carried over into the second period. The Bruins had a poor change that led to Noah Cates being wide open and coming in on a breakaway that Ullmark had to stop. Cates challenged him again not too long after, and there was also a 2-on-1 on a Bruins’ power play that Ullmark was up against.
- But it was the little things like positioning, turnovers and puck mismanagement that led Ullmark to have to have an solid night, because everyone else wasn’t dialed in from the beginning. There just wasn’t a lot going on in the first and second periods to write home about offensively - other than Tomas Nosek’s goal.
- Nosek’s second-period goal gave the Bruins a lead to hold onto and play for. It was his second goal in the past two games. He now is on a four-game point streak with two goals and two assists.
- With his assist on Nosek’s goal and Krejci’s power-play goal, Foligno registered his 300th career assist.
- After tonight’s two power-play tallies, the Bruins are now 5 for 13 on the power play in their last three games. They currently have the best power play at 27.0% in the Eastern Conference and 6th overall in the league.
- Even with the Bruins really only playing their game for the third period, they still ended the game on a high note. AND you can’t be too upset looking back on the game because hey, they are now 15-2-0 and a perfect 10-0-0 at home.
- The Bruins will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
