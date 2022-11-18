Recap: Bruins surge in third period to top Flyers, 4-1

The Boston Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-1, tonight at the TD Garden as they ended the game with a strong third period.

In the final frame, the Bruins scored two power-play goals and stepped up their offensive after a slow 40 minutes and numerous turnovers.

Linus Ullmark made 22 saves in the win to keep not only his record undefeated at home, but also the Bruins’ record.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

Scoreless

Second period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 11:25 of the second period.

Nick Foligno wrapped the puck around the net to backhand a feed that found Tomas Nosek out front where he put a quick shot top-shelf past Carter Hart. 1-0 Bruins.

Right on the nose. pic.twitter.com/8jAU9ULsVE — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 18, 2022

Third period:

The Bruins extended their lead at 7:32 of the third period on the power play.

David Pastrnak found Jake DeBrusk at the doorstep where he tapped in the feed past Hart’s left skate. 2-0 Bruins.

The Flyers bounced back at 9:48 of the third period with a power-play goal.

Kevin Hayes got a pass over to Owen Tippett inside the right-wing circle for quick shot past Linus Ullmark’s blocker side. 2-1 game.

The Bruin regained a two-goal lead at 10:04 of the third period.

Pavel Zacha won a puck battle against Ivan Provorov to get the puck loose for David Krejci coming down the center lane where in the slot he put a wrist shot top-shelf over Hart’s glove. 3-1 Bruins.

The Bruins cushioned their lead at 16:21 of the third period with another power-play goal.

Taylor Hall hit Foligno with a hard pass along the goal line where he then quickly fed the puck over to Krejci skating low at the left-wing circle for a one-timer past Hart. Final score: 4-1 Bruins.

Game notes: