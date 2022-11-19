Preview: Bruins look to stay perfect at home against Blackhawks

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, M
How to follow: NESN, NHLN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Second City Hockey
Know your enemy
- 6-7-3, 15PTS, 7th in Central Division
- Patrick Kane: 16GP, 2G, 11A, 13PTS; Max Domi: 16GP, 4G, 7A, 11PTS; Jonathan Toews: 16GP, 7G, 3A, 10PTS
- Arvid Soderblom: 2-3-1, 3.03 GAA, .918 save percentage; Petr Mrazek: 1-2-1, 3.16 GAA, .897 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins are back tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks and look to yet again, keep that undefeated home streak alive.
- The Bruins pulled out a 4-1 win on Thursday over the Philadelphia Flyers after a third-period surge that saw them score two power-play goals. David Krejci netted two tallies in the win.
- It was a big two points for Krejci, who only had one point – an assist – in his previous six games. Let’s hope this ignites a little offensive fire, like we are currently seeing with Tomas Nosek.
- The B’s should be awake tonight after a slow 40 minutes last game. The culprit (hey something had to take the blame) was the fact they had three days off and that was the longest they’ve gone without a game this season, Head Coach Jim Montgomery said. Well, there’s only been one day in-between games so hopefully they’ll continue where they left off in the third period.
- The Bruins beat the Blackhawks in both meetings last season. One was a 4-3 win at home on March 10, 2022 and the other was an 2-1 overtime victory on the road a few days later on March 15, 2022.
- After a four-game win streak where they scored at least four goals each game, the Blackhawks have lost some steam in the production department. In November alone, the Blackhawks have only scored nine goals to their opponent’s combined 22 goals in seven games.
- Chicago is 1-3-1 in their last five games. They last played on Wednesday, dropping 5-2 to the St. Louis Blues. Andreas Anthanasiou scored both Blackhawks goals.
- As if his stats couldn’t get any better, Linus Ullmark still remains on top of the NHL leaderboard with an even improved 1.89 GAA. But we’ll likely see Ullmark get the night off. Montgomery had mentioned Jeremy Swayman was likely to get into either Thursday or tonight’s game and since Ullmark went Thursday, it could be Sway Time.
- At yesterday’s practice, Montgomery said he was leaning towards starting Swayman. He last played on Nov. 1 and is 2-1-0 this season. He left the Nov. 1 game after colliding with Patrice Bergeron.
See ya tonight!
Loading comments...