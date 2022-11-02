Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: November 2

Our teams that were active had a rough weekend, this weekend looks for two of them to rebound with easier opponents while the other two college teams ratchet up the pressure.

Boston Pride (0-0-0) Standings: T-1st (0 Points behind)

Last Weeks: No Games

Next Week: v Connecticut Whale (11/5), v Metropolitan Riveters (11/6)

Time to start the season off and raise their banner. They have done a lot to improve their roster so this will be a telling weekend.

Boston College (6-3-1, 5-1-0-1 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: T-2nd (6 Points behind)

Last weeks: L 2-3 @ Vermont (10/28), W 4-3 OT @ Vermont (10/29)

Coming Week: @ Connecticut (11/4), v Connecticut (11/5)

The Eagles had a chance to catch up with Northeastern in advance of their series coming up but they faltered in Burlington. This weekend will e a tough test as they take on UConn, and their fans have some bitter taste against our southern Huskies.

Boston University (3-5-0, 2-4-0-1 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 8th (13 Points behind)

Last weeks: L 2-5 @ Merrimack (10/28), W 5-2 vMerrimack (10/29)

Coming Week: v Providence (11/4), @ Providence (11/5)

It’s been a rough season for the lower residents of Comm. Ave. and it wont get any easier as they take on a Friars team that just took points off Northeastern.

Harvard University (1-3-0, 1-3-0 ECAC, 1-2-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: ARV (-) ECAC: 6th (5 Points Behind) Ivy: 4th (6 Points Behind))

Last week: L 1-2 v Yale (10/28), L 1-2 OT v Brown (10/29)

Coming Week: @ Union (11/4), @ Rensselaer (11/5)

In a disastrous weekend they lost to their arch rival, lost to a perennial cellar dweller, and cost them selves in both the ECAC and Ivy League races. This weekend brings a trip to see two teams that have been at the bottom of the ECAC for a long time and should be a good rebound.

Northeastern University (8-1-1, 6-1-1-1 HEA) SBN Poll: 6 (-) HEA: 1st (0 Points Behind))

Last week: W 4-1 @ Providence (10/28), T 2-2 OT (SOW 2-1) v Providence (10/29)

Coming Week: @ New Hampshire (11/4), v New Hampshire (11/5)

The Huskies are struggling to close weekends even when they show dominance. Phillips lost her binary season after allowing two goals for the first time all year but stood strong against a number of penalty shots. This weekend brings a UNH team that is stuck at the bottom of the HEA and should net a pair of big wins.

Record This Week: 3-4-1