Morning Skate: Classic

Are you still buzzing after last night’s chaos? It’s OK, no one can blame you.

Overshadowed by the night’s on-ice events, the Bruins and Penguins made big announcements prior to the game too: both teams unveiled their logos for the 2023 Winter Classic.

First, the good guys:

Bears are IN.



The #NHLBruins have unveiled their logo for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic.



: https://t.co/9Zek2CTSEp pic.twitter.com/LTdPkt5IWP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 1, 2022

Next, the John Henrys:

The Penguins' Winter Classic logo is inspired by Pittsburgh's original NHL franchise, the 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates. pic.twitter.com/kMzimmJ5bq — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 1, 2022

This is semantics, but I’m not 100% sure that either of these logos is the jersey crest logo for the teams — the Bruins’ release said these were the “team event logos,” so do with that what you will.

If it is the main crest, we are truly blessed to be living in an era where both Pooh Bear and Meth Bear make their triumphant returns.

It’s also nice to see the B’s go a bit outside the box with their selection, using a newer wordmark with the bear logo, as opposed to going straight up vintage as they have in the past.

The jerseys themselves will be unveiled on Black Friday (Nov. 25), so stay tuned.

Today’s discussion topic

Your takes on the Winter Classic looks? Or just keep talking about last night’s game, whatever works.