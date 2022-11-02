Bruins recall Keith Kinkaid after Jeremy Swayman's injury

While we haven't received any kind of official update, it would appear that the Bruins are planning to be without Jeremy Swayman for at least the immediate future.

The team recalled goalie Keith Kinkaid from the Providence Bruins on an emergency basis earlier today, a sign that Swayman isn't expected to be in the mix tomorrow in New York.

Usually with emergency recalls, the player can only play in the event of an injury.

The B's signed Kinkaid over the summer, and he's gotten off to a decent start in Providence.

In four games, Kinkaid is 2-1-1 with a 2.70 GAA and .922 save percentage.

To backfill his spot, the Providence Bruins recalled Brandon Bussi from the Maine Mariners.

Wheel of goalies!

We'll probably get a more concrete update on Swayman tomorrow morning, as the team had no practice or media availability today.