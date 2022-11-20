Recap: Bruins dominate in 6-1 win over Blackhawks

The Boston Bruins capitalized on special teams with two power-play tallies and Charlie McAvoy’s four assists to decisively top the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, tonight at the TD Garden.

Patrice Bergeron added a goal and assist in the win to now sit at 999 career points.

Brad Marchand also had three points and David Pastrnak had a two-goal night.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 4:53 of the first period on the power play.

Brad Marchand found David Pastrnak skating down low into the right-wing circle where he fed him a pass for a quick one-timer past Petr Mrazek’s glove. 1-0 Bruins.

Some Pasta to start us off pic.twitter.com/He5dKM3K2s — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 20, 2022

Second period:

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 4:28 of the second period.

Charlie McAvoy found Patrice Bergeron gliding through the slot and into the left-wing circle for a one-timer past Mrazek’s right skate. 2-0 Bruins.

A beauty by Bergy pic.twitter.com/paRSwWaRYf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 20, 2022

The Blackhawks got one back at 10:37 of the second period on the power play.

In the slot, Jonathan Toews redirected Max Domi’s shot from the point past Jeremy Swayman’s blocker. 2-1 game.

FIRST CELLY IN THE REVERSE RETROS ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/deXM0EeU6X — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 20, 2022

The Bruins regained a two-goal lead at 18:10 of the second period with another power-play goal.

At the top of the paint, Jake DeBrusk redirected Marchand’s shot past Mrazek. 3-1 Bruins.

The Bruins cushioned their lead at 19:18 of the second period.

McAvoy started the play by finding A.J. Greer inside the right face-off circle where he fed a short pass to David Krejci also inside the circle for a one-timer past Mrazek. 4-1 Bruins.

Third period:

The Bruins added another goal at 11:12 of the third period.

Nick Foligno hit Pastrnak with a pass low at left-wing circle for a one-timer past Mrazek for his second tally of the night. 5-1 Bruins.

Nick Foligno sets up David Pastrnak for his second goal of the evening.



5-1 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/jXAUGNVLJ4 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 20, 2022

The Bruins capped off the win as Taylor Hall joined in on the scoring fun at 17:57 of the third period.

McAvoy kept the puck in the offensive zone and then quickly slid the puck to Matt Grzelcyk who found Hall up high. Hall threw a long shot on net that beat Mrazek. Final score: 6-1 Bruins.

Game notes: