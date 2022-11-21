Patrice Bergeron records his 1,000th NHL point

Producing at close to a point-per-game pace to start the season, it was only a matter of time before Patrice Bergeron hit that nice, round number: 1,000 career points.

As it turns out, tonight was the night, as Bergeron recorded the 1,000th point of his storied NHL career with a secondary assist on a Brad Marchand goal.

The assist gave the Bruins a 4-1 lead, and sent the entire team out onto the ice to celebrate:

Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron earns career point No. 1,000 on this goal assist to Brad Marchand.



He’s one of just four Boston players with 1K points in a Bruin uniform.



@Sportsnet | @NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/w6WmmwnoRg — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 22, 2022

As the Tweet above mentions, Bergeron is one of four Bruins to record 1,000+ NHL points. The other three:

Ray Bourque - 1,506

Johnny Bucyk - 1,339

Phil Esposito - 1,012

While we’re not going to see Bergeron become the Bruins’ all-time leading scorer, we should be having another celebration in a few weeks when he passes Esposito to move into third place.

The NHL shared a nice Bergeron tribute video to celebrate the milestone:

1,000 points. A special milestone for a special player.



You've definitely earned this, Patrice. pic.twitter.com/VMNgT29MWg — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2022

In a remarkable display of longevity, Bergeron’s 1,000th NHL point comes 19 years, one month, and six days after his first NHL point, registered as an 18 year old against the Dallas Stars.

That point was also a secondary assist, but on a goal by Brian Rolston. Time flies.

(He had a three-point night in the next game, a sign of things to come.)

Congratulations to Bergeron on the milestone!

Let’s all meet back here in 10 games or so to celebrate third place on the Bruins’ all-time scoring list.