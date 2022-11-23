Just the Facts:

The Time: 7pm EST

7pm EST The Place: BB&T Arena in Sunrise, Florida

BB&T Arena in Sunrise, Florida Place to Watch: NESN, Bally Sports-Florida

NESN, Bally Sports-Florida Place to Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub

98.5 The Sports Hub Opposing SBNation Blog: Litter Box Cats

Know Your Enemy:

Carter Verhaeghe refuses to leave the state of Florida for fear of losing his powers: He currently leads the Cats in goalscoring with 11 in 19 games.

I guess leaving Johnny Gaudreau didn’t really hurt Matthew Tkachuk all that badly, since he’s currently the leader in points on the Panthers with 25 in 17 games.

It’s looking like Spencer Knight is once again better than Sergei Bobrovsky but they still gotta play Bob because of all that cold hard cash they’re paying him. Bobrovsky is sub .900 while Knight is a .918 right now.

Game Preview:

Oh hey did you know that the Florida Panthers shoot and score a bunch but have real goaltending issues isn’t that crazy anyway here’s a silly little update on Derek Forbort.

So yeah, the Panthers are, for right now anyway, out of a playoff spot and have gone 4-5-1 in their last ten. Don’t assume that’s gonna be true all the time, though. The gap between where they are and where the Leafs are is two wins and an overtime loss and pretty much nobody believes in the Wings, Lightning or Leafs, so they could very easily slide back into a playoff spot without anybody noticing. It’s just the way the Atlantic Division is right now: everyone is good and nobody is good with the exception of Boston, who is great.

The Bruins meanwhile are just kinda....chuggin along. One thing you’d hope to see is a strong first period, as the B’s kind of lollygagged on the first period against Tampa; which led to a bit of a scare. Hopefully Coach Monty has that righted before tonight.

Gamethread’ll be up at 6, we hope to see you there when the B’s keep the wagon a-rollin’ in Florida!