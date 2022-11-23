Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: November 23

All but one team swept their weekend, and that team had a rather rough go of it.

Boston Pride (4-0-0) Standings: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last Weeks: W 2-0 @ Minnesota Whitecaps (11/18), W 5-4 OT @ Minnesota Whitecaps (11/19)

Next Week: v Toronto Six (11/26, 11/27)

The Pride continue to roll as Corrine Schroeder became the first PHF goalie to have three straight shutouts. The second game was a bit of a back and forth affair but Boston was able to come out on top. They will return home for the holiday week as Toronto visits Warrior.

Boston College (9-7-1, 7-5-0-2 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 5th (19 Points behind)

Last weeks: W 3-1 v New Hampshire (11/18), W 3-2 OT @ New Hampshire (11/19), W 5-1 v Harvard (11/22)

Coming Week: No Games

After being shutout for the weekend by Northeastern the Eagles were able to get back into the groove against UNH. The road game was a bit nervy but BC pulled out two points. Then last night they were able to destroy Harvard, the only goal allowed was the goalie scoring on herself. Now they will have the holiday off to relax.

Boston University (6-8-0, 5-7-0-2 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 7th (22 Points behind)

Last weeks: W 2-1 @ Connecticut (11/18), W 5-2 v Connecticut (11/19)

Coming Week: v Yale (11/25), v Penn State/Minnesota (11/26)

Harvard University (2-7-2, 2-4-2 ECAC, 2-2-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: NR (-) ECAC: 5th (2 Points Behind) Ivy: 4th (1.5 games Behind))

Last week: L 0-4 @ Minnesota-Duluth (11/18), L 0-9 @ Minnesota-Duluth (11/19), L 1-5 @ Boston College (11/22)

Coming Week: v New Hampshire (11/26)

Their trip to Duluth could not have gone much worse. Being shutout both games was bad enough but the margins were down right abysmal. The Crimson were then unable to compete with BC in their midweek meeting. They will try to rebound at home against UNH after the holiday.

Northeastern University (14-2-1, 12-2-1-1 HEA) SBN Poll: 8 (-2) HEA: 1st (0 Points Behind))

Last week: W 2-1 v Holy Cross (11/18), W 5-2 @ Holy Cross (11/19)

Coming Week: v Princeton (11/25), v Cornell (11/26)

The Huskies are clearly figuring things out as they had an awful go of it last week in Providence and then proceeded to scrape by Holy Cross at home. They need to get together this week as they head to Nashville for a pair of make or break OOC games. The Huskies will get Maureen Murphy back form national team duty which will help but these two games are of critical PWR importance as the only other non HEA games on their schedule are their pair against LIU and then the Beanpot which is either more HEA or a Harvard team that jut got crushed by Duluth.

Record This Week: 9-3-0