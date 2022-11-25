First Period:

Things started miserably. The Bruins were playing about as poorly as you can to start a game, and the Canes capitalized twice, first it was Stefan Noesen...

...and then Jesperi Kotkaniemi, both on the power play.

Just as bad as you can start any game. 2-0 Canes after 20 minutes.

2nd Period:

The Bruins slowly got their act together over the course of the Second, starting to match the Canes pressure, though they struggled quite a bit to get their power play going. Ullmark did a little bit of adventuring...

Linus Ullmark charges way out of his net to prevent a clean breakaway

...then an opportune turnover ended with David Krejci straight out in front of everybody, where he landed an absolute rocket of a shot past Kochetkov to get the Bruins on the board. 2-1 Canes.

Plenty of penalty minutes later, very little 5-on-5 time, but a much improved time out there got the B’s on the board.

3rd Period:

The Bruins finally got their pressing down, going up and down the ice...and then the B’s got themselves in a bit of trouble, as Linus Ullmark ended up getting hurt during the course of play where Connor Clifton landed on him awkwardly.

But the Bruins didn’t give up, they didn’t stop, and they didn’t let the Canes get comfortable with their lead whatsoever, until at long last...and after considerable time being reviewed...

The game went to OT tied 2-2.

David, send us home:

#NHLBruins David Pastrnak scores OT winner means an the @NHLBruins are the first team in @NHL history to win their first 12 home games in a season.



pic.twitter.com/Bmvdt90klh — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) November 25, 2022

It feels good to break a record. Bruins win 3-2!

Game Notes:

Your TOI Leader was Charlie McAvoy, who finished his day with a few seconds over 28 minutes of ice time, and nearly played 5 minutes total of both sides of special teams.

David Krejci, man. Guys like him are an inspiration to anybody who’s considered a bit old for their job; he makes this all seem so easy.

Taylor Hall didn’t register a point tonight which is a shame, he was one of the only Bruins to match the speed and intensity the Canes brought throughout the entire game as opposed to the back 40 of the game.

Very quiet 2 point night for Pavel Zacha. whose 2nd point was ultimately overcome by the sheer agony of having Krejci’s goal reviewed for approximately 5000 years. It’s so much fun, video review. I love this sport so very much when a guy with an iPad gets to determine whether or not we have fun.

Speaking of officiating, boy they had an active night, whether or not either side played sloppy (which, yes, both sides played some greasy, sloppy effing hockey today), which meant both sides spent a ton of time away from 5v5, where, if it makes you happier, the B’s did control play on for the most part. I really do not want to watch more of this team and would like the Canes to stay on their side of the Eastern Conference until at least 2023.

Ho hum, David Pastrnak putting a rocket straight through Kochetkov to win it all. Paying this man should be a priority in the near future.

Of course, the huge thing to worry about was Linus Ullmark, who even after 2 goals against played excellently right up until he was injured either in his midsection or under his arms. They’re hoping for day-to-day, but we’ll find out if Keith Kinkaid makes his return to the backup bench, and how the B’s handle having him out for any stretch of time.

Undefeated in the modern Pooh Bear era!

Good for Nick Foligno doing his job as emergency hugger for Sway. Terribly sorry to say he’s gonna be busy at that for however long.

B’s go to practice tomorrow, take a couple days off, and then go right back to it with another stab at the Tampa Bay Lightning, who will be showing up on Tuesday night. That game drops the puck at 7pm.

We’ll see you there!