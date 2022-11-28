Morning Skate: Between

Happy Monday, folks!

Hopefully you had a nice Thanksgiving and are ready to get back at it today.

The Bruins are enjoying a nice little stretch of holiday off-days, with three full days off after Friday afternoon’s win over Carolina.

Tampa comes to town tomorrow night, but with no game action over the weekend, we were limited to practice observations and other entertainment.

The Bruins have a few guys on the Walking Wounded list at the moment, namely Derek Forbort, Craig Smith, Trent Frederic, and Linus Ullmark.

No offense to the other three, but Ullmark is clearly the biggest question mark on that list, given how he has started the season.

There was no bad news for Ullmark over the weekend, so ideally that means any further tests revealed nothing major after he left Friday’s game.

Officially, Ullmark, Smith, and Frederic are all day-to-day, while Forbort may be ready to return by the weekend.

While it’d be nice for Jim Montgomery to have all options at his disposal for the upcoming Tampa-Colorado-Vegas-Colorado stretch, we can be positive about the fact that no one is deemed out long term.

Today’s discussion topic

Have your say, I’m fresh out of topics.

Forbort’s return roster crunch, World Cup happenings, the weather, etc.