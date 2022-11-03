Bruins vs. Rangers 11/3/22 GAMETHREAD

Normally I’d throw some extra info on the game between the two teams here but I did the preview today so uh...lines! At least projected ones.
Marchand - Bergeron - DeBrusk
Hall - Zacha - Pastrnak
Frederic - Coyle - Greer
Foligno - Nosek - Lauko
Lindholm - Clifton
Grzelcyk - Carlo
Reilly - Stralman
Ullmark
Forwards:
Kreider - Zibanejad - Kakko
Panarin - Trocheck - Lafreniere
Vesey - Goodrow - Gauthier
Blais - Carpenter - Reaves
Defense:
Lindgren - Fox
Miller - Trouba
Jones - Schneider
