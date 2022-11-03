Bruins vs. Rangers 11/3/22 GAMETHREAD

Normally I’d throw some extra info on the game between the two teams here but I did the preview today so uh...lines! At least projected ones.

#NHLBruins morning rushes:



Marchand - Bergeron - DeBrusk

Hall - Zacha - Pastrnak

Frederic - Coyle - Greer

Foligno - Nosek - Lauko



Lindholm - Clifton

Grzelcyk - Carlo

Reilly - Stralman



Ullmark

Kinkaid pic.twitter.com/Dzyk3XWyii — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 3, 2022

Lines for the #NYR -

(via @DailyFaceoff)



Forwards:

Kreider - Zibanejad - Kakko

Panarin - Trocheck - Lafreniere

Vesey - Goodrow - Gauthier

Blais - Carpenter - Reaves



Defense:

Lindgren - Fox

Miller - Trouba

Jones - Schneider — NY Rangers Game Bot (@NYRGameBot) November 3, 2022

This is also a Streaming service game, so those who shelled out for it, you’re gonna be on call for a little extra posting. Thanks, changing landscape of media!