 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bruins vs. Rangers 11/3/22 GAMETHREAD

We’re going back to MSG for a little night on the town!

By SkyonAir
/ new
NHL: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Normally I’d throw some extra info on the game between the two teams here but I did the preview today so uh...lines! At least projected ones.

This is also a Streaming service game, so those who shelled out for it, you’re gonna be on call for a little extra posting. Thanks, changing landscape of media!

Loading comments...