Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: November 30

As our college teams start to wind down for the year our pro team is just starting to hit full swing

Boston Pride (5-1-0) Standings: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last Weeks: W 3-2 OT v Toronto Six (11/26), L 3-7 v Toronto Six (11/27)

Next Week: No Games

After a great overtime win the Pride finally trailed in a game and were unable to recover as the Six showed Boston defeat for this first time this season. They take to the road for a pair in Buffalo

Boston College (9-7-1, 7-5-0-2 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 5th (19 Points behind)

Last weeks: No Games

Coming Week: @ Holy Cross (12/2), v Holy Cross (12/3)

The Eagles were idle over the holiday and now wrap up the semester with an easy pair against Holy Cross.

Boston University (6-10-0, 5-7-0-2 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 7th (22 Points behind)

Last weeks: L 0-2 v Yale (11/25), L 0-3 v Penn State (11/26)

Coming Week: v Maine (12/2, 12/3)

BU went to Vegas and played a pair of tough games but were unable to score a goal. They now host Maine for a pair.

Harvard University (3-7-2, 2-4-2 ECAC, 2-2-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: NR (-) ECAC: T-5th (9 Points Behind) Ivy: 4th (1.5 games Behind))

Last week: W 1-0 v New Hampshire (11/26)

Coming Week: @ Clarkson (12/2), @ St. Lawrence (12/3)

The Crimson were able to rebound with a win over UNH but now head north for a pair of tough games that will be crucial for ECAC seeding.

Northeastern University (16-2-1, 12-2-1-1 HEA) SBN Poll: 7 (+1) HEA: 1st (0 Points Behind))

Last week: W 4-1 v Princeton (11/25), W 5-1 v Cornell (11/26)

Coming Week: v Vermont (12/2, 12/3)

Northeastern needed two wins for the PWR and got them, both games were comfortable which reassured some voters this week. Noe they wrap the calendar year with a home pair against one of their biggest threats in HEA.

Record This Week: 4-3-0