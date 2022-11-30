Morning Skate: Even

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

The Bruins continued their home winning streak last night by virtue of a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, a team the Bruins have now beaten five games in a row.

Taylor Hall’s two goals led the way, and Brad Marchand scored another non-PPG, a relative rarity for him on the young season (which is weird, as he’s usually very productive at even strength).

The B’s will be off completely today, returning to practice tomorrow morning ahead of Saturday night’s home showdown with the Colorado Avalanche.

Suffice to say if the Bruins are able to continue this home streak until their upcoming road trip by rattling off consecutive wins against Tampa, Colorado, and Vegas, it’ll be one of the more impressive regular season stretches in recent memory.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves — for now, the Bruins are 19-3-0, an almost comical, college basketball-looking record.

(Those pesky New Jersey Devils are keeping pace though, currently sitting at 19-4-0.)

What’s on tap for you today?

Today’s discussion topic

Roope Hintz signed a giant eight-year, $67.6 million extension with the Dallas Stars.

You don’t have to talk about that, just felt like something worth mentioning.

Couple of interesting World Cup games coming up today too.