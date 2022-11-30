Recap: Hall’s two goals lift Bruins past Lightning, 3-1

The Boston Bruins remain undefeated at home as Taylor Hall’s two-goal night helped propel the team to a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at the TD Garden.
The Bruins are now 19-3-0 overall and 13-0-0 at home this season.
Here are the highlights!
First period:
The Bruins opened the scoring at 1:07 of the first period.
Brandon Carlo threw a long shot from the blue line on net that Taylor Hall hit down out front and bounced through Andrei Vasilevskiy’s five-hole. 1-0 Bruins.
Second period:
The Lightning tied the game at 18:20 of the second period on the power play.
Nikita Kucherov found Steven Stamkos inside the left-wing circle for a one-timer past Jeremy Swayman. 1-1 game.
Third period:
The Bruins regained the lead at 2:49 of the third period with a power-play goal.
After a great play by Hampus Lindholm to find Nick Foligno in the slot, Foligno circled low along the goal line to then quickly send a pass out front that Pavel Zacha got a piece of, but then Hall one-timed past Vasilevskiy. 2-1 Bruins.
Brad Marchand scored an empty-net goal at 19:19 of the third period to make the final score, 3-1 Bruins.
Game notes:
- Tonight’s game was a tight game overall between the two teams. Head Coach Jim Montgomery said postgame it had a playoff feel to it. The game was reminiscent of some of those one-goal matches, as this was a tied or one-score game basically the whole 60 minutes. Both goalies made caliber saves and defense was on point. There were also only three combined penalties.
- You have to wonder if the Bruins, or the fans at TD Garden, are going to know what to do if the team does anything other than win. 13-0-0 at home to open a season is impressive, especially now entering into a tougher part of the schedule.
- The Bruins are 2-0-0 in their season series against the Lightning and handed Tampa Bay its only two losses in the Lightning’s last eight games.
- Hall’s two-goal outing was his first multi-goal game this season. He was the best forward on the ice tonight, and besides Jeremy Swayman who made crucial saves, the best Bruins out there. He clicked with Charlie Coyle on the third line on 5v5 play and was a vital part of the power-play’s second unit.
- Hall’s detail game drove chances for both himself and his linemates. He did things like battle against Tampa Bay’s defense in the Bruins’ defensive zone to create turnovers that led to him to skate in on Vasilevksiy.
- Nick Foligno’s assist on Hall’s game-winning power-play goal was his third point on the power play in the last six games. He’s now registered six points in his last six games.
- Jeremy Swayman saved the game for the Bruins on multiple occasions tonight. Total, he made 27 saves. Swayman had a sequences of back-to-back saves on high scoring opportunities by Stamkos first and then immediately after by Victor Hedman. Head Coach Jim Montgomery felt it was Swayman’s best showing of the season and that he showed a lot of calmness in the crease.
- Derek Forbort was back in the lineup after missing the last 11 games. He jumped right back in to staying strong in the defensive zone which was needed because it was a defensive game on both sides tonight. Forbort logged 19:15 minutes on ice and 2:05 of shorthanded time, helping to kill off one of two penalties successfully.
- The Bruins will host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at the TD Garden.
