Recap: Hall’s two goals lift Bruins past Lightning, 3-1

The Boston Bruins remain undefeated at home as Taylor Hall’s two-goal night helped propel the team to a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at the TD Garden.

The Bruins are now 19-3-0 overall and 13-0-0 at home this season.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 1:07 of the first period.

Brandon Carlo threw a long shot from the blue line on net that Taylor Hall hit down out front and bounced through Andrei Vasilevskiy’s five-hole. 1-0 Bruins.

Second period:

The Lightning tied the game at 18:20 of the second period on the power play.

Nikita Kucherov found Steven Stamkos inside the left-wing circle for a one-timer past Jeremy Swayman. 1-1 game.

Point no. 999

Third period:

The Bruins regained the lead at 2:49 of the third period with a power-play goal.

After a great play by Hampus Lindholm to find Nick Foligno in the slot, Foligno circled low along the goal line to then quickly send a pass out front that Pavel Zacha got a piece of, but then Hall one-timed past Vasilevskiy. 2-1 Bruins.

Brad Marchand scored an empty-net goal at 19:19 of the third period to make the final score, 3-1 Bruins.

Game notes: