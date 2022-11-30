SBN Reacts: This is probably an easy one for Bruins fans

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Boston Bruins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

SB Nation reacts is a platform-wide survey, so you’ll have to forgive us in this question is a little bit of a no-brainer for Bruins fans:

Nothing is won in December, “regular season means nothing once the playoffs start,” etc.

While those things are true, it's kind of hard to not be confident when your favorite hockey team has played 22 regular season games and won 19 of them.

This could be the first-ever Reacts clean sweep, except then I remember this is the Internet, and someone will vote “no” just to spoil the fun.

DON’T RUIN IT.

As a brief aside, it’s interesting that the Leafs, currently second in the Atlantic and five points behind the Bruins, are on a pretty great run of their own right now (7-1-2 in their last ten) but haven’t been able to make much of a dent because the Bruins are 9-1-0 in their last ten.

Streaks end, players cool off, luck changes...sure, but it’s pretty fun to watch at the moment.