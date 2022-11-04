Coach Monty, Bruins in general? You’ve done it again. Let’s relive the magic.

First Period:

The game’s scoresheet began with David Pastrnak, leading goalscorer for the Boston Bruins, taking one of the sickest shots I’ve ever seen in my life from an impossible angle and getting it in past Sheshterkin’s mask. Off his backhand.

JEREMY, GIVE DON YOUR CHECKBOOK AND A DIRECT ORDER TO GET HIM PAID. 1-0 Bruins!

No further scoring this period, as the Rangers were held to 4 shots, and we move on to the second.

Second Period:

The Rangers came alive in this period, almost singlehandedly making up the difference in SOG, and were unfortunately rewarded for it by getting Jimmy Vesey his first of the year.

VESEY'S FIRST OF THE YEAR. pic.twitter.com/h1OYnOTbkU — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 4, 2022

Gonna need to be a little quicker on the draw there, Stralman. Help your goalie out. 1-1 Everybody.

Trent Frederic got levelled and like that, a grand locking of horns broke out:

Braden Schneider levels Trent Frederic and its Fight Night at Madison Square Garden. #NHLBruins | #NHL



pic.twitter.com/b8gOqr9ykV — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) November 4, 2022

From the broadcast angle it sure looked like a clean hit, but I wasn’t the guy getting hit so maybe there was extenuating circumstances.

Mercifully, the Bruins only got away with that goal-against, which led to...

The Patented “Put it in Six and floor it” Third Period:

Monty’s favorite. He’s gotten a ton of them so far.

It started with Charlie Coyle continuing his goal streak! 2-1 Bruins!

Replay of the goal by Charlie Coyle#Bruins 2 #NYR 1 P3 pic.twitter.com/vINmamg8O8 — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) November 4, 2022

And the-

Response goal from Adam Fox evens the score 2-2 pic.twitter.com/IZQRPkomwZ — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) November 4, 2022

...Guys? Were you not gonna cover Adam Fox? 2-2 Everybody.

After that, Trent Frederic of all people had himself a very nifty goal off of a cycle where Nick Foligno once again showed that he is back and better than ever. 3-2 B’s!

Replay of the goal by Trent Frederic #Bruins 3 #NYR 2 P3 pic.twitter.com/WurQuNYrMc — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) November 4, 2022

Uncle Nick’s really bringing the heat this year!

And then Jake got in on the action...

The @NHLBruins have been firing on all cylinders this season.



A huge goal, courtesy of Jake DeBrusk (@JDebrusk). pic.twitter.com/iUnOQyfQh2 — NHL (@NHL) November 4, 2022

And Hampus Lindholm finished it all off with an empty netter when the Rangers pulled Sheshterkin.

Can’t ask for better. Bruins WIN 5-2!

Game Notes:

Your TOI Leader at 5v5 was Connor Clifton! With 20:06 played at evens of his total 23:19.

Hey yo JJ, just back the dumptruck of cash up to Pasta’s house and start making offers. He’s worth it. Anybody who can get a goal off on their backhand from that kind of angle is someone you gotta keep moneyed and happy. Start renaming streets in Boston after Czech towns. Start a Czech cultural night. Pay that man.

Trent Frederic had an eventful game tonight: A fight and a goal on the same night is sure to get a bunch of number 11 sweaters sold very soon.

Ho hum, another 2 point night for Taylor Hall, Jake DeBrusk’s point streak is now at 4 games, Charlie Coyle’s goal streak is right there with them. Depth just doing depth things. What can you do, really?

Linus finished the night with a .900 SV%, but that really doesn’t tell the whole story: the B’s held the Rangers to 20 whole shots. Really he might've only let that one in had Adam Fox not been born part-artillery cannon, and the B’s shouldn’t have let him roll down main street like he did! Otherwise, business as usual for Ullmark; another win, another hug, we can only hope that once Swayman gets his leg right again we’ll be able to enjoy goalie hugs at their full power.

So hey Hampus Lindholm is 3rd in the entire NHL in points among defenders. I know it’s four days into November...but when do we start talking about Norris candidacy?

Not really much to complain about, all things considered. Do you really need more out of a team that’s missing four major roster players, took the team a lot of people assume is gonna win the Metro to the woodshed, and is leading the NHL? Yeah sure, they probably need to clean up their efforts in the 2nd period, maybe a little extra forward depth and maybe a RHD because everybody needs a RHD, but the Bruins brought the hammer of the gods straight down on the Rangers with four major pieces missing and a winger filling in at center. This team is special.

The Bruins get a night off for travel, and then on Saturday they face off against a team that desperately wants to prove to the rest of the NHL they aren’t dead yet; the Toronto Maple Leafs. That game drops the puck at 7pm EST.

See you there!