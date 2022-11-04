Morning Skate: Replacements

Happy Friday, folks!

The Bruins had themselves a decent New York time last night, pulling away from the Rangers in the latter portion of the game to earn a 5-2 win.

Seven wins in a row! Not bad.

To make things even more fun, the B's will head into the capital of chaos next: Toronto.

The Leafs have gotten off to an uneven start and are now trying to Tweet at grandmothers to demand change, so...yeah.

You know that a Leafs win over this red-hot Bruins team would be blown out of proportion as much as a Leafs loss, so this should be fun!

On the injury front, the Bruins haven't issued an official update on Jeremy Swayman's knee yet but have termed him week-to-week.

The team announced yesterday that Derek Forbort had finger surgery on Thursday, an "open reduction and internal fixation surgery on his right middle finger."

He's expected to miss four to six weeks.

Craig Smith and David Krejci are said to be day-to-day at this point too.

Anyways, what's on tap for your weekend?

We've got some unseasonable warmth coming our way in the Boston area, which means you know it'll be snowing by next weekend.