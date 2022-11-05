Just the Facts:

The Time: 7pm EST

The Place: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

Place to Watch: NESN, CBC, SportsNet 360, NHL Network

Place to Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub

The Opposing SBNation Blog: Pension Plan Puppets

Know Your Enemy:

The Leafs are 5-4-2. That’s rough, and the fans are having a bad time. CAN’T IMAGINE WHAT THAT’S LIKE!

Thanks to a hat trick against the Philadelphia Flyers, John Tavares is currently the leader in points and goals for Toronto, with 14 points in 11 games, 7 of which were goals.

Auston Matthews is going through a bit of a slow start to the season, currently nursing a measely 10 points in 11 games.

The bet on Ilya Samsonov has otherwise paid off so far: In 7 starts he’s got a .920 SV%. So trust me, that 5-4-2 thing isn’t really on him.

Game Preview:

Alright! Bruins are firing on all cylinders, they might be getting Charlie McAvoy back, that’s always fun! Nursing one of the best starts in franchise history and may start to dig into the record books for best starts overall through x amount of games, things are looking very, very up fo-COOL. THANKS DON. REALLY HELPING THINGS HERE. Pillock.

Anyway how are the Leafs doing.

Spectacular.

Yes, the Toronto Maple Leafs are not in fact the juggernaut they usually like to parade around as and are looking generally kind of bad against teams they probably should beat: like Arizona, Montreal or every team in California. Their underlying numbers suggest that the stars seem to be going through the funk of legends, and that can only mean bad things for those who care about such a team. It’s like all the problems everyone expected the Bruins to have got supplanted onto the Leafs.

But the Bruins shouldn’t take them lightly, however. Toronto just recently had a get-right game against the Flyers who are finally beginning to settle into what we always kind of knew they were, and they need a big win over a division rival to prove to their fans that they’ve finally turned a corner and are, in fact...good.

Oh who am I kidding, they’ll pay for this team regardless.

Will the Leafs right their ship against the Bruins? Or will Boston keep the goodish vibes going?