 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bruins vs. Leafs 11/5/22 GAMETHREAD

Here’s a gamethread.

By SkyonAir
/ new
2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Toronto Maple Leafs Vs Boston Bruins At TD Garden Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

I’m so fucking tired, man.

Anyway, here’s a gamethread. Keep the Miller discussion in it’s own thread unless he gets released, please.

Loading comments...