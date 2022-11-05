Recap: Two goals from Matthews lift Leafs over Bruins, 2-1

Facing a media frenzy off the ice, the Bruins dropped just their second game of the season on it, losing 2-1 to the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

In what was a relatively tight game all around, two goals from Auston Matthews proved to be the difference, helping Toronto win their second game in a row and ending the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak.

Matthews got the scoring started midway through the first period, catching Linus Ullmark by surprise at the near post to make it 1-0 Toronto.

AUSTON MATTHEWS



no room? no problem! pic.twitter.com/v1o58l0sNs — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 5, 2022

Five minutes into the second, Brad Marchand was hauled down on a power play breakaway and awarded a penalty shot. He didn’t miss, making it a 1-1 game.

Brad Marchand beats Ilya Samsonov on the penalty-shot opportunity. pic.twitter.com/ok4pyKXVIl — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 6, 2022

The Leafs would respond with a PPG of their own ten minutes later, and it was Matthews again — this time with a crease-top tap-in to make it 2-1 Toronto.

AUSTON MATTHEWS



WHAT A PASS FROM NYLANDER pic.twitter.com/cekJnQ0LPk — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 6, 2022

Surprisingly, that was it for offense in this game, as neither team managed to score in the remaining 25ish minutes.

The Bruins did outshoot Toronto 7-2 in the third, but you’d hardly call that buzzing the cage.

Instead, the game ended as a 2-1 Leafs win, with the B’s dropping to 10-2-0 on the season.

Game notes

The Bruins came into Saturday night’s game with the league’s most potent offense, averaging 4.17 goals per game and 34.6 shots per game. The Leafs had done a good job limiting shots this far this season (fourth-best at 27.8 per game), and did an even better job tonight, holding the B’s to just 21.

Weirdly, the Bruins had exactly seven shots in each of the three periods. 7’s across the board are good in a casino, but not as good in a hockey game.

Matthews deserves credit for finding that tiny bit of space, but you have to think Ullmark would like to have that first goal back.

I can’t remember the last time I saw a team awarded a penalty shot while on the power play. Great move by Marchand to cash in.

That goal by Marchand was the 800th point of his NHL career. Fourth-line pest, agitator, etc.

It was an uncharacteristically quiet (especially against the Leafs) night for David Pastrnak, who landed just one shot on goal.

David Krejci skated a shade over 17 minutes in his return from an upper-body injury, looking no worse for the wear in the process — maybe needs another game to get back to full speed, but wasn’t horrible.

It’s pretty remarkable that we’re sitting here on November 5 (or 6, depending on when you read this) and the only Bruins losses of the season have come in the province of Ontario. Cursed province!

As a brief aside, I noticed some of you in the Public Skate talking about Momma Mary, and how she had passed away toward the end of September. I was dealing with some pretty hectic real-life times at that point, and feel bad that I missed that news back then. MM was a huge part of this community, posting more than 19,000 (!!!) comments over the course of five years. While it’s not great to post this on a recap of a loss to the Leafs, my condolences to her family. Thank you to those who mentioned it in the comments, and hopefully we can all hoist a celebratory Jameson in her honor sometime in June 2023.

The B’s will be back in action on Monday night, when they host the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden.