Preview: Bruins return home for tilt against Blues

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, NHLN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: St. Louis Game Time
Know your enemy
- 3-6-0, 6PTS, last in Central Division
- Justin Faulk: 9GP, 3G, 7A, 10PTS; Vladimir Tarasenko: 9GP, 4G, 5A, 9PTS; Brayden Schenn: 9GP, 2G, 7A, 9PTS
- Thomas Greiss: 0-2-0, 3.28 GAA, .915 save percentage; Jordan Binnington: 3-4-0, 3.40 GAA, .879 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins are back home tonight at the TD Garden to face off against the St. Louis Blues.
- The Bruins win streak ended at seven games on Saturday, but they’ve still had a remarkable opening stretch. While the streak is currently over, the Bruins will look to keep things perfect at home as they are undefeated at the TD Garden at 6-0-0 so far.
- This is the first of two games between the two this season. The two teams won’t meet again until April 2, 2023.
- The Bruins were 1-1-0 against the Blues last season. They lost to them 4-2 on April 12, 2022 and beat them in overtime, 3-2, on a week later on April 19, 2022. Five different Bruins scored in the two games.
- The Bruins return after a four games on the road trip that they went 3-1-0. In that game-span, the B’s had two, third-period dominant games – a comeback in the third for one game and four goals in another. They kicked off the road trip with a shutout win. The Bruins scored four or more goals in at least three of those games.
- But the B’s dropped their last game of the trip, a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Brad Marchand scored the Bruins’ lone goal on a penalty shot.
- That goal was Marchand’s 800th career goal. He has scored in three of four games this season since he made his 2022-23 season debut on Oct. 27.
- For the Bruins, Hampus Lindholm and Charlie Coyle are racking up points in the last few games. Lindholm has six points on two goals and four assists in the last three games. Coyle has four goals in the last five games.
- The Blues have had a rough go-at-it to start this season and are on a six-game losing streak. They last played on Nov. 3, falling to the New York Islanders, 5-2. Despite scoring first, they couldn’t overcome a four-goal second period from the Islanders.
- For St. Louis, Faulk has six assists in his last five games.
- Head Coach Jim Montgomery said Jeremy Swayman is week-to-week so we’ll have Linus Ullmark in net tonight.
See ya tonight!
Loading comments...