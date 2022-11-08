Recap: Special teams boost Bruins to 3-1 win over Blues

The Boston Bruins’ two power-play goals propelled them to a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues tonight at the TD Garden.
Jake DeBrusk and Patrice Bergeron tallied the two goals on the man-advantage.
Linus Ullmark made 25 saves in the win.
Here are the highlights!
First period:
The Bruins opened the scoring at 13:34 of the first period on the power play.
David Pastrnak backhanded the puck to DeBrusk crossing through the slot where he threw a wrist shot past Jordan Binnington’s left skate. 1-0 Bruins.
The Feed.— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 8, 2022
The Finish. @pastrnak96 | @JDebrusk pic.twitter.com/yKJCqqblzW
Second period:
The Blues tied the game at 11:37 of the second period.
Jordan Kyrou hit Brayden Schenn with a one-timer at the top of the paint where his shot flew over Ullmark’s glove. 1-1 game.
This was absolutely beautiful. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/RhZbtKQqb6— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 8, 2022
Third period:
The Bruins took the lead at 12:45 of the third period with their second power-play goal of the night.
Brad Marchand found Bergeron at the bumper spot for a quick shot low past Binnington. 2-1 Bruins.
BUMPER BERGY. pic.twitter.com/1mzB4pmUPP— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 8, 2022
The Bruins cushioned their lead at 16:28 of the third period.
Trent Frederic carried the puck up ice along the right boards to the top of the right-wing circle where he threw a wrist shot on net. With Tomas Nosek screening Binnington out front, the shot beat Binnington low past his right skate. Final score: 3-1 Bruins.
Freddy finished it off. pic.twitter.com/z2oQRCOaG3— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 8, 2022
Game notes:
- The Bruins remain perfect on home ice, improving to 7-0-0 at the TD Garden.
- MAYBE even more important that a perfect home-game record is the fact that the Bruins are now 1-0-0 when wearing the POOH SWEATERS. Tonight’s game saw their debut and it was glorious.
- Special teams were the difference makers tonight against the Blues. Both were perfect in their execution. The power play went 2 for 2, scoring on both opportunities and the penalty kill stopped the Blues’ man-advantage on all three attempts.
- The penalty kill in particular really shined in the first period - as the Bruins took all three penalties in the period alone within the game’s first 11 minutes. The first PK looked more like a power-play unit as they controlled puck possession for the majority of the kill. All three kills also limited shots on net.
- The Bruins’ power play helped change the game’s course in the third period after a lifeless - at times- second period. The B’s took their foot off the gas a bit and relaxed, letting the Blues have some chances on Ullmark.
- But Ullmark made some great saves, especially after end-to-end plays where Pastrnak had a scoring opportunity and then things came back down to the B’s defensive zone for Robert Thomas to put pressure on Ullmark. He also made a timely save against Kyrou coming down the center lane after the Blues got the equalizer.
- Trent Frederic put the Bruins up by two goals with minutes left in the third period, giving the B’s some breathing room. The goal came after he just missed the net on the previous shift, so it was fitting he got that one back. Stanley Cup of Chowder asked him postgame about capitalizing on that play after nearly scoring on the previous shift. His response was straight forward: “It felt good,” Frederic said. “Any time the puck goes in the net and you get some luck, it feels good.”
- It was Frederic’s second goal in three games. He now has three points in his last four games.
- Patrice Bergeron led the team with seven shots on goal against the Blues. His game-winning power-play goal was his second man-advantage tally and fourth power-play point this season.
- Hampus Lindholm edged out Connor Clifton by two seconds more for most TOI tonight at 25:36. Both were viable pieces of the penalty kill. Lindholm was on the ice for 3:29 of penalty kill TOI while Clifton was out for 3:09.
- The Bruins honored former B’s forward Peter McNab before puck drop with cheers and applause to celebrate his life. McNab died on Sunday at 70 years old.
- The Bruins are back in action on Thursday, Nov. 10 to face off against the Calgary Flames at the TD Garden at 7 p.m.
Loading comments...