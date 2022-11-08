Recap: Special teams boost Bruins to 3-1 win over Blues

The Boston Bruins’ two power-play goals propelled them to a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues tonight at the TD Garden.

Jake DeBrusk and Patrice Bergeron tallied the two goals on the man-advantage.

Linus Ullmark made 25 saves in the win.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 13:34 of the first period on the power play.

David Pastrnak backhanded the puck to DeBrusk crossing through the slot where he threw a wrist shot past Jordan Binnington’s left skate. 1-0 Bruins.

Second period:

The Blues tied the game at 11:37 of the second period.

Jordan Kyrou hit Brayden Schenn with a one-timer at the top of the paint where his shot flew over Ullmark’s glove. 1-1 game.

Third period:

The Bruins took the lead at 12:45 of the third period with their second power-play goal of the night.

Brad Marchand found Bergeron at the bumper spot for a quick shot low past Binnington. 2-1 Bruins.

The Bruins cushioned their lead at 16:28 of the third period.

Trent Frederic carried the puck up ice along the right boards to the top of the right-wing circle where he threw a wrist shot on net. With Tomas Nosek screening Binnington out front, the shot beat Binnington low past his right skate. Final score: 3-1 Bruins.

Freddy finished it off. pic.twitter.com/z2oQRCOaG3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 8, 2022

Game notes: