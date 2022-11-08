Morning Skate: Retro

Happy Tuesday, folks!

Freed from the nefarious confines of the province of Ontario, the Bruins got back in the “win” column last night with a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

It is always good to see Jordan Bennington end up with an L.

Interestingly, it was another one of those “spread the wealth” games for the Bruins, as each of the Bruins goals was scored by a different skater.

By my very quick estimation, in the Bruins’ 13 games thus far this season, they’ve been without a multi-goal scorer (shootout excluded) in ten of them.

For a team that had been notoriously reliant on one line to produce, regularly getting a single goal from guys elsewhere in the lineup (e.g. Trent Frederic last night) as opposed to relying on a David Pastrnak hat trick every other night is a refreshing sight.

The B’s will be back in game action on Thursday when they host the Calgary Flames, which will be a good chance to test what’s the B’s kryptonite: is it games in Canada or games against Canadian teams?

Stay tuned!

As a brief aside, I went to check to see how Calgary has fared so far in the standings, and glanced at the Atlantic standings too — for all the talk of the Bruins’ hot start, the Detroit Red Wings are quietly off to a 7-3-2 start of their own.

It’s early, obviously, but 16 points from a possible 24 is pretty impressive for a team that hopes to be on the rise.

Also, as some of you noted in other threads, condolences to the family and friends of Peter McNab, who passed away at age 70 over the weekend.

McNab was most recently broadcasting for the Avs in Colorado, but is better known in these parts for being a member of the Lunch Pail AC teams of the 70s and 80s, spending parts of eight seasons with the Bruins.

Finally, if you’re based in the United States, make sure you get out and vote today! I say that not as an endorsement of any person, party, etc. but as a way to encourage you to do your civic duty.

Make sure you grab an “I voted” sticker too.

Today’s discussion topic

The New Poohs debuted last night — what are your thoughts after seeing them in action?

I liked them before, and probably liked them even more after seeing them worn in a game. Very sharp.