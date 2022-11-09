Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: November 9

The Pride are back and boy did they roar, the rest of our teams were a little less loud besides the Huskies.

Boston Pride (2-0-0) Standings: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last Weeks: W 4-0 v Connecticut Whale (11/5), W 2-0 v Metropolitan Riveters (11/6)

Next Week: No Games

It was a banner weekend for the Pride. They were able to dominantly kick off their three peat bid against the team they defeated for Isobel Cup #3. They have a weekend off now to revel in their victories.

Boston College (6-5-1, 5-3-0-1 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 5th (12 Points behind)

Last weeks: L 0-1 @ Connecticut (11/4), L 1-3 v Connecticut (11/5)

Coming Week: @ Northeastern (11/11), v Northeastern (11/12)

The Eagles did not soar against the southern Huskies and now get to take on the red hot eastern Huskies. This will be a crucial series if they want to stay in the hunt for Hockey East.

Boston University (3-7-0, 2-6-0-2 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: T-8th (18 Points behind)

Last weeks: L 2-3 OT v Providence (11/4), L 1-4 @ Providence (11/5)

Coming Week: @ Vermont (11/11, 11/12)

This season has been a little disappointing on Comm. Ave. but stealing a point from the Friars was big for them. They will now head up to Burlington where they historically have done pretty well but are big underdogs.

Harvard University (1-3-2, 1-3-2 ECAC, 1-2-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: NR (-) ECAC: T-4th (5 Points Behind) Ivy: T-4th (6 Points Behind))

Last week: T 2-2 OT @ Union (11/4), T 3-3 OT @ Rensselaer (11/5)

Coming Week: v Colgate (11/11), v Cornell (11/12)

The Crimson are reeling. After losing to Brown and hurting their Ivy League chances they were tied by both Union and RPI which was disastrous. They could rebound with home wins over two ranked teams or they could knock themselves out of contention.

Northeastern University (10-1-1, 8-1-1-1 HEA) SBN Poll: T-4 (+2) HEA: 1st (0 Points Behind))

Last week: W 5-0 @ New Hampshire (11/4), W 8-2 v New Hampshire (11/5)

Coming Week: v Boston College (11/11), @ Boston College (11/12)

Northeastern needed a two game series of dominance and they got it despite their goalie allowing a second goal and a power play goal for only the second time all season, thankfully Chloe Aurard added a shortie to keep them positive +/- short handed. Alina Mueller moved into second on NU’s all-time scoring list. Now they will take on their rivals from the Newton borderlands.

Record This Week: 4-4-2