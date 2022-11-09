Mike Reilly placed on waivers again, likely to make room for Charlie McAvoy

The Bruins placed defenseman Mike Reilly on waivers again on Wednesday, the second time in a month that he's found himself on the wire.

Reilly cleared last time, but it will be interesting to see if anything changes this time around; teams have now had a month of the season to identify any weaknesses, so someone looking for blue line help might find Reilly to be a palatable option.

While it would stink to lose Reilly for nothing, the reason for his waiving is a positive one overall: Charlie McAvoy appears set to make his season debut after shoulder surgery, possibly as soon as tomorrow night.

McAvoy practiced on the first pairing with Hampus Lindholm today, and while neither he nor Jim Montgomery would commit to him being available tomorrow, things appear to be trending in that direction.

If McAvoy returns, it'd mean all of the B's walking wounded beat their original injury projections - oh, and the team did just fine in their absence.

It's a tough break for Reilly, who is a serviceable defenseman when he's on but has become a victim of a numbers game at this point.