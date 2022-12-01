Morning Skate: Reports

Welcome to Thursday, another day without a Bruins game.

You know what that means: more Jack Edwards-Pat Maroon Twitter discourse, everyone’s favorite subject!

The Bruins will be back at practice today after a day off on Wednesday, preparing for Saturday’s visit from the Colorado Avalanche.

Those same Avs are playing in Buffalo tonight, and will surely be looking for some bounce-back after getting pasted 5-0 by Winnipeg on Tuesday.

With Derek Forbort back, Charlie McAvoy apparently no worse for the wear after a minor injury scare against Tampa, and everyone else healthy, the only real “news” around the Bruins right now involves Anton Stralman.

The Swedish defenseman, who made the team out of camp after originally signing a PTO, cleared waivers earlier this week, but it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll report.

This kind of makes it seem like he won’t:

Asked if Stralman would accept assignment to Providence, his agent Marc Levine wrote in a text: “We will be discussing his options in the next few days.” — steve conroy (@conroyherald) November 29, 2022

Mark Divver also noted that Providence would have a whopping ten blueliners if Stralman reports, so we’ll see.

I believe Stralman could still practice with the Bruins after clearing waivers, so that may be an option for him and the team while things shake out, but it wouldn’t be hard to understand why he might say “thanks, but no thanks” to an AHL assignment at this point.

Stay tuned for the next episode of “As The Waiver Wire Turns.”

Elsewhere, the Bruins are keeping busy while they wait to play another game with some community events at this Most Wonderful Time of the Year.

Per a team release:

Pavel Zacha and Tomas Nosek will play a special game of ball hockey with kids from the Perkins School for the Blind

Connor Clifton and Jake DeBrusk are visiting a hospital

AJ Greer is visiting a middle school for a STEM lesson

Nice guys.

Today’s discussion topic

Any one player around the league (or on the Bruins) surprising you (in a good or bad way) with his start to the season?

I know he had a great year last year, but I was surprised to see Dallas’ Jason Roberston in second place in league scoring with 36 points in 23 games.