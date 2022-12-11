 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preview: It’s Cassidy Bowl II as the Bruins visit Vegas

These guys again?! (Again)

By Dan.Ryan
NHL: DEC 05 Golden Knights at Bruins Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Just the facts

When: Tonight, 8 PM

Where: T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

How to follow: NESN, NHL Network, 98.5 The Sports Hub

Rival SBN site: Knights on Ice

Know your enemy

  • 20-8-1, 41 PTS, 1st in the Pacific Division
  • Jack Eichel: 13G-16A-29PTS; Jonathan Marchessault: 12G-10A-22PTS; Chandler Stephenson: 6G-16A-22PTS; Shea Theodore: 4G-18A-22PTS
  • Logan Thompson: 13-6-0, 2.68 GAA, .918 save percentage

Game notes

  • The Bruins and Golden Knights renew acquaintances for the second time in less than a week, in what should be the last of the “Bruce Cassidy vs. his old team” match-ups (unless we get a Bruins-Knights final, which would be Take Christmas).
  • Vegas won that last match-up, 4-3 in a shootout, ending the Bruins’ record-breaking season-opening home winning streak.
  • Both teams have had their ups and downs since that game. The Knights fell flat against the Rangers in their next game, losing 5-1, before beating Philly in OT on Friday. The Bruins shutout the Avalanche in Denver, then lost to the Coyotes in OT on Friday.
  • The Bruins have yet to lose two games in a row this season.
  • Linus Ullmark will start in net.
  • David Krejci didn’t practice on Saturday. It appears that he’ll be ready to play tonight, but there could be a last-minute change in status (though the team doesn’t have a morning skate today, so who knows). Krejci, you may remember, left the Bruins’ bench for a bit during the Arizona loss.
  • Per the game preview on the Bruins’ website, Shea Theodore won’t play tonight for Vegas, while Jack Eichel remains day-to-day.
  • After developing a decent home-ice advantage during their early years, Vegas has been average at home to start this season: they’re 8-6-0 in fabulous Las Vegas and 12-2-1 anywhere else.

See ya tonight!

