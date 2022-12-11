Preview: It’s Cassidy Bowl II as the Bruins visit Vegas

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 8 PM
Where: T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV
How to follow: NESN, NHL Network, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Knights on Ice
Know your enemy
- 20-8-1, 41 PTS, 1st in the Pacific Division
- Jack Eichel: 13G-16A-29PTS; Jonathan Marchessault: 12G-10A-22PTS; Chandler Stephenson: 6G-16A-22PTS; Shea Theodore: 4G-18A-22PTS
- Logan Thompson: 13-6-0, 2.68 GAA, .918 save percentage
Game notes
- The Bruins and Golden Knights renew acquaintances for the second time in less than a week, in what should be the last of the “Bruce Cassidy vs. his old team” match-ups (unless we get a Bruins-Knights final, which would be Take Christmas).
- Vegas won that last match-up, 4-3 in a shootout, ending the Bruins’ record-breaking season-opening home winning streak.
- Both teams have had their ups and downs since that game. The Knights fell flat against the Rangers in their next game, losing 5-1, before beating Philly in OT on Friday. The Bruins shutout the Avalanche in Denver, then lost to the Coyotes in OT on Friday.
- The Bruins have yet to lose two games in a row this season.
- Linus Ullmark will start in net.
- David Krejci didn’t practice on Saturday. It appears that he’ll be ready to play tonight, but there could be a last-minute change in status (though the team doesn’t have a morning skate today, so who knows). Krejci, you may remember, left the Bruins’ bench for a bit during the Arizona loss.
- Per the game preview on the Bruins’ website, Shea Theodore won’t play tonight for Vegas, while Jack Eichel remains day-to-day.
- After developing a decent home-ice advantage during their early years, Vegas has been average at home to start this season: they’re 8-6-0 in fabulous Las Vegas and 12-2-1 anywhere else.
See ya tonight!
