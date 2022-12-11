Recap: Bruins score twice in the third, beat Vegas 3-1

Fresh off of a frustrating loss in Tempe, the Bruins bounced back in a desert further north, beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 on Sunday night.

The B’s got third period goals from Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle to break a 1-1 deadlock, while Linus Ullmark chipped in with 30 saves to take home the win.

To the highlights!

Things started off in inauspicious fashion for the B’s, as Mark Stone scored a PPG four minutes into the game on Vegas’ first shot on goal, making it 1-0 Vegas.

Mark Stone makes a nice move in tight and gets the @GoldenKnights' first goal of the game! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/zURCJuRBVW — NHL (@NHL) December 12, 2022

Patrice Bergeron got the Bruins on the board four minutes into the second period — turns out you probably shouldn’t leave him all alone in the high slot. Lesson learned, 1-1 game.

37 gets it even. © pic.twitter.com/vHDGQ4PsYK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 12, 2022

The game remained tied into the third period, when Jake DeBrusk buried a beautiful pass from Pavel Zacha to make it 2-1 Bruins two minutes into the period.

Charlie Coyle would add an insurance goal a few minutes later, beating Logan Thompson with a shot through traffic to make it 3-1 Bruins.

And that was it!

Ullmark and the B’s shut the door down the stretch, and the Bruins are skating out of Vegas with a bounce-back win.

Game notes

Overall, this was a satisfying win for the B’s. After the frustrating/disappointing result in Arizona on Friday, you hoped the B’s would make a statement tonight. Falling behind early didn’t phase them, and they ultimately pulled it out. Good stuff.

Linus Ullmark: good. Thank you for reading this analysis.

Zacha more than handled his own filling in for David Krejci, playing well overall and providing an “Bruins Assist of the Season” candidate on DeBrusk’s goal (especially when you watch the slow-mo angle). While it’d be best for Krejci to be back as soon as possible, it’s encouraging to see a game like this from Zacha.

Along with an assist on DeBrusk’s goal, Taylor Hall had himself a very active night, including six shots on goal.

The Bruins will be back in action on Tuesday night, when they host the New York Islanders at TD Garden.