Morning Skate: Storylines

Monday! Welcome to a new work week, folks.

The Bruins started you off on the right foot last night, beating the Golden Knights in Vegas, 3-1.

If you were told before the weekend that they’d split the two games, you could be forgiven for assuming the results would be swapped, but that’s why they play the games.

The Bruins will be back at it tomorrow night at the Garden, hosting the New York Islanders and Mat Barzal — who has just 1⁄ 3 of the goals of Jake DeBrusk this season. Bruins win the draft.

Anyways, this Bruins weekend was notable for a series of off-ice incidents, including:

A massive brawl in the stands at the Bruins-Coyotes game.

Kevin Bieksa continuing to whine about Zdeno Chara’s 2011 Canucks comments.

If nothing else, it’s given everyone plenty to talk about!

One other thing that I noticed last night that kind of crept up on me: David Pastrnak has having an elite season.

Maybe it's just that everyone is used to it by now, but he now has 38 points in 27 games, a 115-point pace over a full 82 game season.

Perfect time to need a new contract...

