Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: December 14

We have one game left in 2022 and the Pride will be on the road for it.

Boston Pride (7-1-0) Standings: 1st (0 Points behind)

Last Weeks: W 3-0 @ Buffalo Beauts (12/10), W 7-5 @ Buffalo Beauts (12/11)

Next Week: @ Connecticut Whale (12/18)

After Corrine Schroeder set the single season shutout record in game one the Captain got her first career hat trick and was initially awarded six points to tie the league record in a game but has since been downgraded to only five points. The Pride will wrap with a trip to Connecticut and a win will guarantee them to hold onto the top spot until the calendar flips.

Boston College (11-7-1, 9-5-0-2 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: T-4th (20 Points behind)

Last weeks: No Games

Coming Week: No Games

The Eagles are currently holding on to a home ice spot for the Hockey East but will need to have a little more in terms of results if they want to keep it.

Boston University (6-11-0, 5-7-0-2 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 7th (26 Points behind)

Last weeks: L 2-3 OT v Holy Cross (12/9)

Coming Week: No Games

The Terriers have had some upside this season but this past weekend really showed how low they can go with an OT loss to last place Holy Cross, currently they are as close to home ice as they are to 9th place so they have a chance to improve but can’t have anymore results like last weekend.

Harvard University (4-8-2, 3-5-2 ECAC, 2-2-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: NR (-) ECAC: 6th (11 Points Behind) Ivy: T-3rd (1.5 games Behind))

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: No Games

Harvard hasn’t had the season they expected. They have a good amount of points in conference play but the teams ahead of them have games in hand and will be very tough to catch. Problem is the teams behind them also have games in hand.

Northeastern University (18-2-1, 14-2-1-1 HEA) SBN Poll: 7 (-) HEA: 1st (0 Points Behind))

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: No Games

The Huskies got a boost when Providence split against Quinnipiac but will need to continue to take care of business if they want another crack at a National Championship.

Record This Week: 2-1-0