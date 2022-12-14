Recap: Bruins defeat Islanders, 4-3, in shootout

A three-point night from Jake DeBrusk fueled the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 shootout win over the New York Islanders tonight at the TD Garden.

DeBrusk netted two goals in a 19 second span in the first period and picked up a shorthanded assist on Derek Forbort’s goal.

Linus Ullmark made 23 saves in the win and the Bruins continued their home point streak which now is at 16 games.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 6:48 of the first period on the power play.

David Pastrnak threw a wrist shot on net that DeBrusk got his stick on to tip the puck past Semyon Varlamov. 1-0 Bruins.

The Bruins extended their lead 19 seconds later at 7:07 with DeBrusk’s second goal of the night.

DeBrusk sent a centering pass towards Derek Forbort, but it bounced off Josh Bailey’s stick and past Varlamov. 2-0 Bruins.

The Islanders bounced back at 11:00 of the first period.

Noah Dobson threw a long shot on net from the right point that Bailey tipped in from the slot past Ullmark. 2-1 game.

Right place. Right time. pic.twitter.com/GK3kXejOs1 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 14, 2022

Second period:

The Islanders tied the game at 11:43 of the second period.

Bailey hit Dobson with a pass at the blue line where he sent a slap shot through traffic from the blue line that traveled past Ullmark’s blocker. 2-2 game.

Dobson scores from the blue line! pic.twitter.com/ltfojQDiam — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 14, 2022

The Bruins regained the lead at 18:28 of the second period with a shorthanded goal.

DeBrusk left a drop pass from Pavel Zacha who found Forbort skating into the slot for a snip of a wrist shot top-shelf over Varlamov’s glove. 3-2 Bruins.

Derek Forbort buries the shorthanded goal.



Great plays by Jake DeBrusk and Pavel Zacha.



3-2 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/oyzePnTr9w — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 14, 2022

Third period:

The Islanders tied the game at 4:40 of the third period.

Casey Cizikas picked up the bouncing puck along the end boards from Sebastian Aho’s shot for a wrap-around that hit Forbort’s skate and went past Ullmark. 3-3 game.

Overtime:

The Islanders played a boring passing game to start the overtime. The Bruins had a few chances from DeBrusk, Brad Marchand and Pastrnak, but the game couldn’t be decided in extra minutes.

Shootout:

Mathew Barzal scored the lone goal in the shootout for the Islanders in the first round.

DeBrusk and Pastrnak both beat Varlamov in the next rounds and the Bruins extended their home point streak with a final score of a 4-3 win in a shootout.

Game notes: