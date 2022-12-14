Morning Skate: Rebound

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

The Bruins sent you into Wednesday on a positive note last night, beating the New York Islanders in a shootout, 4-3.

It figures, as last week, we discussed why the Bruins’ best scorers struggled so much in the shootout after the loss to Vegas — then they went out and scored two out of three last night to earn the W.

That’s why they play the games!

Jake DeBrusk continued his strong start to the season last night with two goals, and while one was a bit of a lucky bounce, those are the kinds of pucks that bounce your way when you’re “on.”

DeBrusk is now up to 23 points (11G-12A) in 27 games played, a pace that would put him near 70 points over the course of a full 82-game season.

His previous career high is 43, so...yeah. It’s going well.

Elsewhere around the league last night, it was a rough night for California: both the Kings and the Ducks came out East to face the Sabres and Leafs, respectively, and the California kids lost by a combined 13-0.

Ouch.

Today’s discussion topic

We’ve talked about the digital ads on the boards before, but:

Bettman says that digital dasherboard ad backlash is a “non-issue” because their polling indicates fans find games more watchable with those digital ads replacing physical ones. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) December 13, 2022

Can you imagine the stones it takes to say, with a straight face, that fans find games MORE watchable with digital ads?

Never change, Gary.