Recap: Bruins host Kings for another home tilt

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Jewels From the Crown
Know your enemy
- 15-12-5, 35PTS, tied for 2nd in Pacific Division
- Kevin Fiala: 32GP, 9G, 23A, 32PTS; Anze Kopitar: 32GP, 10G, 17A, 27PTS; Viktor Arvidsson: 29GP, 8G, 14A, 22PTS
- Jonathan Quick: 8-8-3, 3.55 GAA, .882 save percentage; Pheonix Copley: 2-1-0, 3.33 GAA, .884 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins host the LA Kings tonight as their homestand continues!
- It’s the first meeting between the two clubs this season. They’ll see each other again after this on Jan. 5, 2023.
- Last season, the Bruins went 1-0-1 against the Kings. They blanked the Kings, 7-0, at the TD Garden on Feb. 28, 2022 and were edged out in overtime, 3-2, on March 7, 2022.
- The Kings are wrapping up a six-game road trip tonight that they are 2-2-1 on. They were shut out in both losses by five or more goals.
- They last played on Tuesday night, getting shut out by the Buffalo Sabres, 6-0. It was a wild lost as the Sabres scored six goals in the third period. The Kings penalty kill also gave up three goals in that frame and routing.
- Head-to-head, the Bruins special teams hold the advantage over the Kings. The B’s penalty kill is best in the league at 85.8% to the Kings’ 28th spot overall at 70.4%. The Bruins power play is also high at 28.6% to the Kings’ 23.4%.
- The Kings’ penalty kill has allowed five goals in the last two games while the Bruins added a shorthanded tally in their last game. On this road trip, their PK units have allowed eight goals, only being 47% effective. On the other hand, the Bruins have killed off 17 of 18 penalties — which is A LOT better at 94%.
- For the Bruins Taylor Hall has registered a point in six of his last seven games. He has five goals and four assists in that stretch.
- Jake DeBrusk’s three-point night in the Bruins’ 4-3 shootout win over the New York Islanders has him on a four-game point streak with three goals and three assists. It’s his best stretch of production so far this season.
- For LA, Kopitar has six points in his last five games with three goals and three assists.
See ya tonight!
