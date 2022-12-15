 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Kings

Let’s go!

By Angelina.Berube
NHL: MAR 07 Kings at Bruins Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Boston Bruins will look to start tonight’s game better than Tuesday night as the LA Kings come to town.

The Kings’ penalty kill is struggling and hopefully the Bruins will be able to capitalize on that.

Discuss!

