Recap: Bruins drop to Kings, 3-2, in shootout

The Boston Bruins fell to the LA Kings, 3-2, in a shootout tonight at TD Garden as a pair of goals from Adrian Kempe gave the Kings a late push.

The Bruins had a 2-0 lead on second-period goals from Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand, the Kings rallied back in the third period.

It was the third consecutive home game at the TD Garden that was decided in a shootout.

Here are the highlights:

First period:

Scoreless

Second period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 7:53 of the second period.

Matt Grzelcyk found Hall up high where at the top of the left-wing circle, he put a wrist shot over Pheonix Copley’s blocker shoulder. 1-0 Bruins.

Hallsy from up high. pic.twitter.com/JP4pFcxJjJ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 16, 2022

The Bruins extended their lead at 10:02 of the second period on the power play.

David Pastrnak hit Marchand with a pass where he carried it into the right-wing circle to let a wrist shot fly top-shelf over Copley’s glove. 2-0 Bruins.

Third period:

The Kings cut into their deficit at 8:29 of the third period.

Adrian Kempe picked up the loose puck from Kevin Fiala’s rebound to put a shot past Linus Ullmark. 2-1 game.

The Kings tied the game at 17:50 of the third period on the power play as Kempe added his second goal of the night.

Fiala found Kempe inside the right-wing circle where he blasted a one-timer past Ullmark. 2-2 tie game.

Overtime:

The Bruins couldn’t do anything on their power play in OT.

Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron had a chance on the rush, but Copley stopped every attempt thrown his way in extra minutes.

Shootout:

Trevor Moore won it for the Kings in the seventh round of the shootout. Final score: 3-2 shootout loss.

THE LA KINGS WIN IN BOSTON!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SZcG7Zwrz9 — LA Kings (@LAKings) December 16, 2022

Game notes: