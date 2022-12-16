Morning Skate: Stumble

Happy Friday, folks!

The Bruins may have laid a late egg last night, but at least it's Friday?

We've got some wintry weather heading to Massachusetts today too, snow or rain depending on where you are. Travel safely.

While blowing a two-goal lead always stings and allowing such a late goal stings even more, one of the more frustrating parts of last night's loss was the Bruins' feeble power play.

The Kings cashed in on their chance to tie the game, while the Bruins power play looked discombobulated, to say the least.

Still, the Bruins' power play has been an asset for most of the season, so it's silly to draw too many conclusions.

The Bruins will be in action tomorrow for a matinee against Columbus at 1 PM.

Elsewhere, the league is ramping up preparations for the Winter Classic at Fenway: their giant ice-making trailer is arriving Monday.

GET PUMPED.

Anyways, what's on tap for today and the weekend?